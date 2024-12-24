16 Sheffield pubs which re-opened their doors in 2024 with new ownership and major refurbishments

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 24th Dec 2024, 07:14 GMT

Dozens of pubs in Sheffield have re-opened this year - let’s take a look back.

While it has been a difficult year for pubs with climbing costs affecting both businesses and customers, it hasn’t stopped passionate innkeepers from breathing new life into many of Sheffield’s pubs.

From major investments that have transformed pubs, to new landlords and ladies revealing exciting new future plans for the whole community, we have reported on dozens of pubs this year.

Below we have listed just 16 of those that have re-opened this year. Have you visited them all?

Many pubs have re-opened in Sheffield this year after long periods of closure, new ownership, or major refurbishments.

1. Re-opened pubs in 2024

Many pubs have re-opened in Sheffield this year after long periods of closure, new ownership, or major refurbishments. | National World

Photo Sales
Wendy and Maurice Crookes, and Malcolm Bough are currently preparing to re-open The Castle Inn in Bradway. It closed unexpectedly in August

2. The Castle Inn

Wendy and Maurice Crookes, and Malcolm Bough are currently preparing to re-open The Castle Inn in Bradway. It closed unexpectedly in August | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
The Mason's in Crookes reopened as a 'pub restaurant' in October, thanks to burger entrepreneur Mitchell Hinchliffe.

3. The Mason's

The Mason's in Crookes reopened as a 'pub restaurant' in October, thanks to burger entrepreneur Mitchell Hinchliffe. | David Kessen

Photo Sales
New landlady Sophie Bailey spruced the Walkley Cottage pub up as re-opened it towards the end of September. It had been closed for around a month after the previous landlord Matthew Begley left the pub after four years at the helm.

4. The Walkley Cottage

New landlady Sophie Bailey spruced the Walkley Cottage pub up as re-opened it towards the end of September. It had been closed for around a month after the previous landlord Matthew Begley left the pub after four years at the helm. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PubsSheffieldCommunity
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice