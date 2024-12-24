While it has been a difficult year for pubs with climbing costs affecting both businesses and customers, it hasn’t stopped passionate innkeepers from breathing new life into many of Sheffield’s pubs.

From major investments that have transformed pubs, to new landlords and ladies revealing exciting new future plans for the whole community, we have reported on dozens of pubs this year.

Below we have listed just 16 of those that have re-opened this year. Have you visited them all?

1 . Re-opened pubs in 2024 Many pubs have re-opened in Sheffield this year after long periods of closure, new ownership, or major refurbishments. | National World Photo Sales

2 . The Castle Inn Wendy and Maurice Crookes, and Malcolm Bough are currently preparing to re-open The Castle Inn in Bradway. It closed unexpectedly in August | National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . The Mason's The Mason's in Crookes reopened as a 'pub restaurant' in October, thanks to burger entrepreneur Mitchell Hinchliffe. | David Kessen Photo Sales

4 . The Walkley Cottage New landlady Sophie Bailey spruced the Walkley Cottage pub up as re-opened it towards the end of September. It had been closed for around a month after the previous landlord Matthew Begley left the pub after four years at the helm. | National World Photo Sales