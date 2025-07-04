3 . La Parrilla Tapas Bar & Grill, Sheffield

La Parrilla Tapas Bar & Grill in Sheffield has a 4.9* rating from 261 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “We had dinner here for our friend’s birthday. The staff were so friendly and went out their way to make it a special night for us. Our waitress Bella was especially lovely and really made our evening amazing. The food was incredible, loved everything we ordered. Would definitely recommend!” | Tripadvisor