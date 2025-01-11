15 of the best deals at Sheffield restaurants in January including Guyshi, Sienna and Olive House

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 11th Jan 2025, 07:00 GMT

Sheffield restaurants are pulling out all the stops to ensure everyone can get a delicious meal for less this January.

Some of the finest restaurants in the city are offering up to 50 per cent off.

This includes big chains and independents such as Guyshi, The Dore, Olive House and Sienna.

Check out our gallery of tempting offers to banish January blues.

There are a host of deals in Sheffield restaurants in January to tempt you out of the house despite the cold.

1. January restaurant deals

There are a host of deals in Sheffield restaurants in January to tempt you out of the house despite the cold.

This Japanese charcoal barbecue restaurant is offering 30 per cent off the a la carte menu Monday to Thursday throughout January. Guyshi BBQ and Bar, 180 West St, Sheffield City Centre.

2. Guyshi

This Japanese charcoal barbecue restaurant is offering 30 per cent off the a la carte menu Monday to Thursday throughout January. Guyshi BBQ and Bar, 180 West St, Sheffield City Centre.

All day kitchen and bar in FLANNELS store at Meadowhall serving global-inspired seasonal cooking. In January all brunch dishes are 30 per cent off from Monday to Friday when you book using the code JAN30!

4. Sienna

All day kitchen and bar in FLANNELS store at Meadowhall serving global-inspired seasonal cooking. In January all brunch dishes are 30 per cent off from Monday to Friday when you book using the code JAN30!

