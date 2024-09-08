But which are the best places in the city to eat out at when money’s tight?

We’ve put together a list of the top-rated budget restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Sheffield based on Google reviews.

They all have an average rating of 4.7/5 stars or above, based on at least 50 reviews, and are listed by Google with an average cost of £10-20 or less.

These cheap places to eat range from fish and chip shops and pizzerias to Thai and Mexican restaurants.

But according to the glowing reviews, they all offer great value for money.

1 . Lemongrass Thai Street Food Lemongrass Thai Street Food at Sheffield's Moor Market has an average rating of 4.7/5 from 350 Google reviews. One diner wrote: "Very reasonable prices for the delicious delicacies they serve." | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . The Street Food Chef The Street Food Chef, on Arundel Street, Sheffield city centre, serves delicious Mexican food including burritos and tacos. It has a 4.7/5 rating from more than 1,400 Google reviews. One diner said it serves the 'best Mexican food in Sheffield' and praised the 'quick service' and '10/10 burritos'. | National World/ Jimmy Macks Photo: National World/ Jimmy Macks Photo Sales

3 . Caffe Tucci Caffe Tucci, on Surrey Street, in Sheffield city centre, is a popular Neapolitan cafe and deli. It has a 4.9/5 rating from more than 450 reviews. Fans include Gladiators and The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh. One diner wrote: "Great food & all the good vibes Very fair prices too." | National World Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4 . Napoli Centro Napoli Centro, on Glossop Road, is one of Sheffield's best-loved pizzerias. It boasts a average rating of 4.9 stars from 4.9/5 average rating from 592 Google reviews. One customer wrote: "The food is outstanding and great value for money!" | National World Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales