Fish and chips is one of Britain's most popular and traditional meals, with many still claiming it is their favourite treat.
Across Rotherham, there are plenty of excellent places serving up fish and chips, and other chippy meals.
Here are 15 of the most popular fish and chip spots in Rotherham, according to diner reviews on Tripadvisor.
1. The Garrison, Wickersley
The Garrison in Wickersley has a 4.9* rating from 241 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The best gluten free fish and chips I’ve ever had in my entire life. Friendly staff, beautiful atmosphere. Will definitely come again. Thank you.” | Tripadvisor-The Garrison
2. The Black Lion at Firbeck, New Road Firbeck
The Black Lion at Firbeck on New Road Firbeck has a 4.3* rating from 547 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Very fast, friendly service. Went for fish and chip Friday. Fish and chips were excellent! Lovely, interesting and tasty dessert - not sure how we did that after the fish and chips!” | Tripadvisor-The Black Lion at Firbeck
3. The Golden Ball Inn, Turner Lane
The Golden Ball Inn on Turner Lane has a 3.8* rating from 992 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “First time visit for mums birthday, party of 6, all enjoyed our meals, great pub food, really tasty, hot and well presented. Staff were amazing, so friendly and welcoming. Will definitely return and hopefully do the quiz next time. Thought the pub was really charming with lots of character.” | Tripadvisor-The Golden Ball Inn
4. Winter Green, Mitchell Way Waverley
Winter Green on Mitchell Way Waverley has a 4.1* rating from 753 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great service, excellent food, couldn't do enough to help. The fish & chips was absolutely amazing. Also had a really nice atmosphere in the pub/restaurant with plenty of regulars!” | Tripadvisor-Winter Green