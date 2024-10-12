Thankfully there’s no shortage of pubs in the city where a roaring fire awaits you this autumn and winter.
From countryside inns to city centre watering holes, we’ve put together a list of some of the best pubs to visit with working fireplaces to help keep the chill away.
You're guaranteed a warm welcome in every sense of the phrase at these popular pubs, many of which also boast fabulous views, amazing homemade food and a great selection of real ales and other drinks.
Whether you want somewhere to warm up after a spot of shopping in Sheffield city centre, or a cosy spot to relax after a bracing walk or bike ride, we’ve got you covered.
Many of these places are child-friendly and also welcome dogs, and they come highly recommended with excellent ratings from hundreds of Google reviews.
1. The Plough
The Plough, on New Road, Low Bradfield, is housed in a former farm building which has been a pub for more than 200 years. Nestled at the bottom of Sheffield's picturesque Loxley Valley, it is popular for its homemade food, especially the pies and Sunday dinners. It has a working fire to take the chill off in the autumn and winter months. The Plough has a 4.5/5 rating from more than 1,200 reviews, with one fan writing 'food was great, views are amazing and so was the service'. | Google Photo: Google
2. The Blake Hotel
The Blake Hotel stands at the top of Sheffield's steepest street, Blake Street, on the borders of Upperthorpe and Walkley. In the colder months, a roaring fire awaits those who have braved the climb. It is a traditional pub, which is popular for its great atmosphere and wide range of whiskies and beers. Photo: Google
3. The Cricket Inn
The Cricket Inn, on Penny Lane, Totley, is located in the picturesque Sheffield countryside, next to a cricket pitch. The beer garden is popular in the summer, while in the colder months you can warm up in front of its open fires. The pub, which serves Thornbridge beers, is popular for its food, including the Sunday roasts. It welcomes 'muddy boots, kids and dogs', and is a good spot to relax after a long walk or cycle. | Google Photo: Google
4. The Admiral Rodney
The Admiral Rodney pub on Loxley Lane, Loxley, has a 4.3/5 rating from more than 1,800 Google reviews. The 'lovely country pub' with 'incredible' views of the picturesque Loxley Valley also boasts an open fire, and customers have praised the 'nice homely feel'. | Google Photo: Google
