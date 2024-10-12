1 . The Plough

The Plough, on New Road, Low Bradfield, is housed in a former farm building which has been a pub for more than 200 years. Nestled at the bottom of Sheffield's picturesque Loxley Valley, it is popular for its homemade food, especially the pies and Sunday dinners. It has a working fire to take the chill off in the autumn and winter months. The Plough has a 4.5/5 rating from more than 1,200 reviews, with one fan writing 'food was great, views are amazing and so was the service'. | Google Photo: Google