14 best Indian takeaways and restaurants in Sheffield: Indian food in South Yorkshire

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve pinpointed all the best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Sheffield. If they serve quality Indian cuisine, they’re fair game for this list.
Do you agree with our picks? Did your favourite curry house or Indian takeaway make the list? If so, let us know!
1. Prithiraj
Prithiraj, 407 Ecclesall Road, Sharrow, Sheffield, S11 8PG. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 303 Google Reviews).
Photo: -
2. 5Tara
5Tara, 139-141 Duke Street, Sheffield, S2 5QL. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 137 Google Reviews).
Photo: -
3. Indus Restaurant
Indus Restaurant, 688-690 Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, S9 3RP. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 274 Google Reviews).
Photo: -
4. Lavang
Lavang, 478-480, Fulwood Road, Sheffield, S10 3QD. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 145 Google Reviews).
Photo: -