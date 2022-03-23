What's your go-to choice of curry?

14 best Indian takeaways and restaurants in Sheffield: Indian food in South Yorkshire

Here’s a list of some of the best Indian cuisine that Sheffield has to offer.

By jimmy johnson
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 10:53 am

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve pinpointed all the best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Sheffield. If they serve quality Indian cuisine, they’re fair game for this list.

Do you agree with our picks? Did your favourite curry house or Indian takeaway make the list? If so, let us know!

1. Prithiraj

Prithiraj, 407 Ecclesall Road, Sharrow, Sheffield, S11 8PG. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 303 Google Reviews).

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. 5Tara

5Tara, 139-141 Duke Street, Sheffield, S2 5QL. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 137 Google Reviews).

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Indus Restaurant

Indus Restaurant, 688-690 Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, S9 3RP. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 274 Google Reviews).

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Lavang

Lavang, 478-480, Fulwood Road, Sheffield, S10 3QD. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 145 Google Reviews).

Photo: -

Photo Sales
SheffieldGoogleSouth Yorkshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 4