2 . Phat Buns

Phat Buns is located on London Road, and is rated 4.3 with 223 Google reviews. The burger joint has 13 branches across the UK. One customer said: "The best phat buns we've ever been to. We've been to a few phat buns before but this is the best one, hands down... The burgers were 5 star as always." | National WorldPhoto: Rahmah Ghazali