From a fast food-fix from mega chains, to gourmet smash burgers from Sheffield’s independent brands, the simple meat between buns is always a winner.
Whether you’re looking for beef, chicken or veggie, there’s no shortage of spots to visit.
We have rounded up 13 of the best burger spots in the city, according to Google. They are listed in ascending order of their rating, and have a minimum of 100 reviews.
1. You Want Beef?
You Want Beef? opened its fourth branch in Sheffield after Birmingham, Aylesbury and Luton. It is rated a score of 4.3 with 118 Google reviews. One customer said: "Best Smashed burger in Sheffield. Always have been consistent." | National WorldPhoto: Dean Atkins
2. Phat Buns
Phat Buns is located on London Road, and is rated 4.3 with
223 Google reviews. The burger joint has 13 branches across the UK. One customer said: "The best phat buns we've ever been to. We've been to a few phat buns before but this is the best one, hands down... The burgers were 5 star as always." | National WorldPhoto: Rahmah Ghazali
3. Wendy's
Wendy's burger restaurant opened on High Street, Sheffield, in late 2022. It is one of 27 branches in the UK. This venue has a score of 4.3, with 560 Google reviews. One customer said: "Very delicious. Second time trying Wendy’s and I got the Dave’s single. Very nice! Fries were hot and fresh same with the burger." | National WorldPhoto: Dean Atkins
4. Twisted Burger Company
Twisted Burger Company, located in Triple Point Brewery, on Shoreham Street, is scored 4.3, with 851 Google reviews. One customer said: "Always loved this place! The burgers are incredible and make sure to upgrade to cajun fries!" | Sarah WashbournPhoto: Sarah Washbourn
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.