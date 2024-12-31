12 stunning Sheffield restaurants which opened in 2024, including Borgo and Cambridge Street Collective

2024 has been a year of huge growth for Sheffield’s food and drink scene.

Every year brings a bunch of exciting new openings in the city’s culinary scene.

Here we’ve picked out just 12 of the biggest launches to hit Sheffield in 2024 – and there are plenty more on the horizon for 2025.

If you would like to keep up-to-date with all the goings-on in the city’s food and drink scene, check out our dedicated Facebook page ‘Sheffield food and drink scene’.

Cambridge Street Collective - Europe's largest purpose-built food hall - officially opened this year. It has been a hit ever since, and has 25 food partners inside.

1. Cambridge Street Collective

BOX opened its sixth venue in the UK in November, and can now be found at Barker's Pool in Sheffield. Customers can watch live sports on huge HD screens, play darts, enjoy karaoke, and eat burgers, pizzas and loaded fries.

2. Box Sheffield

Bistro Bar opened in November at 861 Ecclesall Road. Its menu includes New York-style pizza, salads, and small plates to share with friends.

3. Bistro Bar

JÖRO opened its new site in Oughtibridge in December, after almost eight full years at the Krynkl shipping container, just off Shalesmoor. It can now be found in a restored 19th century mill beside the River Don.

4. JÖRO

