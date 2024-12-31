Every year brings a bunch of exciting new openings in the city’s culinary scene.
Here we’ve picked out just 12 of the biggest launches to hit Sheffield in 2024 – and there are plenty more on the horizon for 2025.
If you would like to keep up-to-date with all the goings-on in the city’s food and drink scene, check out our dedicated Facebook page ‘Sheffield food and drink scene’.
1. Cambridge Street Collective
Cambridge Street Collective - Europe's largest purpose-built food hall - officially opened this year. It has been a hit ever since, and has 25 food partners inside. | National World
2. Box Sheffield
BOX opened its sixth venue in the UK in November, and can now be found at Barker's Pool in Sheffield. Customers can watch live sports on huge HD screens, play darts, enjoy karaoke, and eat burgers, pizzas and loaded fries. | Dean Atkins
3. Bistro Bar
Bistro Bar opened in November at 861 Ecclesall Road. Its menu includes New York-style pizza, salads, and small plates to share with friends. | Dean Atkins
4. JÖRO
JÖRO opened its new site in Oughtibridge in December, after almost eight full years at the Krynkl shipping container, just off Shalesmoor. It can now be found in a restored 19th century mill beside the River Don. | JÖRO Photo: JÖRO
