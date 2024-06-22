12 Greene King pubs across Sheffield listed from best to worst according to reviews on Google

Greene King is one of the largest pub chains in the country - and it has 12 sites across Sheffield.

Since being founded in 1799, Greene King has flourished into one of the country’s leading pub retailers and brewers. Across England, Wales and Scotland, the brand runs over 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels.

Of the 900 Greene King Local Pubs, they each have their own personality and charm, and serve quality food and local ales. Despite their clear successes - customers insist some branches are better than others.

We have looked at the chain’s sites in Sheffield, from Burncross to Beighton, to bring you the rundown of how they are rated by customers.

Here are Greene King’s 12 ‘local’ pubs in Sheffield, ranked from best rated, to worst, according to Google reviews.

The Museum, in Orchard Square, scores the highest out of all the Greene King pubs in the city. A total of 1,028 users on Google have given it an overall rating of 4.4 stars.

1. The Museum, Sheffield City Centre

Acorn, on Burncross Road, scores the same score, but as it has less reviews, it comes second. This Greene King pub has a 4.4 out of 5, with 770 reviews on Google.

2. Acorn, Burncross

The Frog & Parrot on Division Street, in Sheffield city centre, comes third with 4.3 out of 5, with a huge 1,813 reviews by customers on Google.

3. Frog & Parrot, Sheffield City Centre

The Ball, on Crookes, comes in fourth place. This pub has an average rating of 4.3 stars thanks to reviews from 1,018 people on Google.

4. The Ball, Crookes

