As we come to the end of August - and with the Summer Bank Holiday near here - we have taken a look at the Google ratings of all Sheffield’s favourite fish and chip shops.

The Star has put together one of these rankings before, but the rankings have changed since then and many of the city’s favourite have had dozens more glowing reviews from customers.

Below we have listed the top-rated 11 fish and chip restaurants and takeaways across Sheffield according to Google reviews as of August 2025. Where are you going to get fish this Friday?

1 . The top 11 Sheffield fish and chip shops on Google Reviews in August 2025 Who doesn't love a chippy on a Friday night or as a bank holiday treat. Here are the top 11 Sheffield fish and chip shops on Google Reviews in August 2025. | Google Maps, National World, Stock Photo Sales

2 . Shaw’s Fish & Chips - Bridge Street, Killamarsh Shaw’s Fish & Chips, at 15 Bridge Street, Killamarsh, Sheffield, at 4.6 out of 5, with 370 reviews on Google. Customers write: "Excellent service, lovely staff and fantastic food... You can't beat the portions for price and size... The food is unbelievable. The batter on that fish is insane." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Neptune Fish & Chips - 989 Ecclesall Road ​Neptune Fish & Chips, on 989 Ecclesall Road, has a 4.5 out of 5 rating, with 149 reviews on Google. One customer said: "Portions for the price is the best around, a small chips it's plenty... Lots of variety on the menu including very nice Greek food... This was a very pleasant and cozy place to eat well cooked and delicious food." | Google Photo Sales

4 . Derbyshire Lane Fish Bar - Norton Lees Derbyshire Lane Fish Bar, in Norton Lees, holds a rating of 4.5 out of 5 based on 359 Google Reviews. Customers wrote: "Friendly staff, serving good quality (not greasy) fish and chips... Check out the meal deals as good savings on individually price items... Large portion sizes, great service and a good price." | Google Photo Sales