Salad may not be everyone's favourite food - but it is good for you!

11 of the best salad bars in Derbyshire: Vegetarian and vegan cuisine

Fancy a healthy snack in Derbyshire? Look no further than these fantastic salad bars.

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 3:33 pm

Just as a quick side note, we aren’t limiting this list to strictly salad bars – if they serve quality salads, they’re eligible for this list.

1. Qoozies

Qoozies, 6 Steeplegate, S40 1SA. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 250 Google Reviews). "I have never been into vegan food, however I ate here and was amazed!"

2. The Hardwick Inn

The Hardwick Inn, Hardwick Park, Chesterfield, S44 5QJ. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 1,894 Google Reviews). "Excellent service. Lovely cooked food. Great carvery and excellent salad bar."

3. Pesto At The Peacock

Pesto At The Peacock, 1 Chesterfield Road, Oakerthorpe, Fourlane Ends, Alfreton, DE55 7LN. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 1,751 Google Reviews). "Food was amazing. This was my first time, I will definitely be back and would highly recommend to friends. Service and food was outstanding."

4. Treble Bob Barlborough

Treble Bob Barlborough, Tallys End, Barlborough, Chesterfield, S43 4TX. "Food was lovely, the salad bar had a great selection and there wasn't a long wait for the food."

