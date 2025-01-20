11 of the best restaurants in Rotherham - according to TripAdvisor reviews

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:57 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 12:57 BST

Diners have spoken 🍴

Rotherham is home to many incredible restaurants, offering a wide selection of cuisines.

From delicious dishes to above-and-beyond customer service, TripAdvisor customers have hand-picked the best Rotherham restaurants to visit.

Here are 11 of the best restaurants in Rotherham, according to the people who have dined in them.

Sign up for UK Today - all your morning headlines in an email.

The Garrison in Wickersley has a 5* rating from 203 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Had a lovely meal here with family last night. Really cosy little restaurant and friendly attentive staff. Cannot fault the food and the set menu is a really good price for the quality you get. Cocktails are also good!”

1. The Garrison, Wickersley

The Garrison in Wickersley has a 5* rating from 203 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Had a lovely meal here with family last night. Really cosy little restaurant and friendly attentive staff. Cannot fault the food and the set menu is a really good price for the quality you get. Cocktails are also good!” | TripAdvisor

Photo Sales
Bay Tree Bar-Bistro in Rotherham has a 4.5* rating from 498 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Lovely atmosphere, great service, lovely food - never disappoints. The cocktails are fabulous, particularly the desert cocktails and the staff are so friendly and genuinely kind. Definitely will book again and highly recommend to anyone.”

2. Bay Tree Bar-Bistro, Rotherham

Bay Tree Bar-Bistro in Rotherham has a 4.5* rating from 498 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Lovely atmosphere, great service, lovely food - never disappoints. The cocktails are fabulous, particularly the desert cocktails and the staff are so friendly and genuinely kind. Definitely will book again and highly recommend to anyone.” | TripAdvisor

Photo Sales
Seasons Restaurant in Wickersley has a 4.5* rating from 95 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Wow again! Came with friends had the two course menu. The restaurant is stunning inside, our table was lovely, the service was amazing as always. We enjoyed all of our food . It’s definitely worth a visit. The lunch menu is also superb. Give it a go!”

3. Seasons Restaurant, Wickersley

Seasons Restaurant in Wickersley has a 4.5* rating from 95 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Wow again! Came with friends had the two course menu. The restaurant is stunning inside, our table was lovely, the service was amazing as always. We enjoyed all of our food . It’s definitely worth a visit. The lunch menu is also superb. Give it a go!” | TripAdvisor

Photo Sales
Goodfellas Italian Restaurant in Rotherham has a 5* rating from 436 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Absolutely by far the best Italian food I have had! Fantastic service from Harry too so welcoming. Authentic family run business and wish everyone the best. We will be back soon.”

4. Goodfellas Italian Restaurant, Rotherham

Goodfellas Italian Restaurant in Rotherham has a 5* rating from 436 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Absolutely by far the best Italian food I have had! Fantastic service from Harry too so welcoming. Authentic family run business and wish everyone the best. We will be back soon.” | TripAdvisor

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostAffiliatesRestaurants
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice