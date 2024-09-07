11 of the best pubs & bars in Sheffield for food, according to Google reviews

By Sarah Marshall

Published 7th Sep 2024, 08:02 BST

Sheffield is home to a whole host of wonderful pubs, serving up delicious meals to punters.

Pubs are at the heart of most commuities, and in addition to being a place to meet and have a drink, a good proportion of them also serve food and can be a great place to grab a bite to eat.

Included in our list are the highest rated Sheffield food pub, according to ratings on Google reviews.

All of the pubs on this list have a rating of 4.3 out of 5 or higher, along with a minimum of 200 reviews.

Have a scroll through, and see if your favourite city hostelry made the cut.

September is Food and Drink Month in The Star, where we are championing the city and celebrating what makes it such a good place to dine out in or to go for a drink.

The best pubs for food in Sheffield

The popular bar enjoys a Google rating of 4.7 out of 5, from 227 reviews. Google reviewer, Abi Salisbury, said: "Really lovely bar/pub. Have ordered food to takeaway many times from here and visited for the first time recently for food and drink. Food is tasty burgers and topped fries to make your soul happy - excellent vegan/veggie selection."

2. The Dark Horse, 928 Ecclesall Rd, Sheffield

Known for its famous pies, the Nottingham House has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 1,446 Google reviews. Google reviewer wong gavan said: "My friend lives in Sheffield suggest me this pub. Their pie are amazing, definitely better than chained pie restaurant I tried before. Their chips are surprisingly good even they are sides only, mushed peas and mashed potato are very nice too."

3. Nottingham House, 164 Whitham Rd, Broomhill, Sheffield

The popular drinking spot has a Google rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 1,024 reviews. Google reviewer, Jessica Wilson, said: "Their global tapas is the perfect food to compliment a few beers! We shared a bunch of plates between friends, and everything was so flavorful and delicious. 🤤 My favorites were the Korean chicken and the delicious halloumi. The loaded fries are delicious too and a huge portion that's great to share. There's a bit of an Asian influence on most of the food due to their link with sister bars @tramshedbar and @theoldworkshopkelham host @dumplingcitysheff This essentially, is Dumpling City's tapas offering, and they smash it!"

4. The Beer Engine, 17 Cemetery Rd, Highfield, Sheffield

