4 . The Beer Engine, 17 Cemetery Rd, Highfield, Sheffield

The popular drinking spot has a Google rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 1,024 reviews. Google reviewer, Jessica Wilson, said: "Their global tapas is the perfect food to compliment a few beers! We shared a bunch of plates between friends, and everything was so flavorful and delicious. 🤤 My favorites were the Korean chicken and the delicious halloumi. The loaded fries are delicious too and a huge portion that's great to share. There's a bit of an Asian influence on most of the food due to their link with sister bars @tramshedbar and @theoldworkshopkelham host @dumplingcitysheff This essentially, is Dumpling City's tapas offering, and they smash it!"