From finger sandwiches, to warm scones with clotted cream and jam, to tiers of bitesize cakes and biscuits, there’s a reason this treat dates back almost 200 years.
What better way to enjoy a winter weekend than with a cosy afternoon tea?
Here are 11 of the best afternoon tea spots in Sheffield sure to please anyone in need of a treat.
1. Dysh Coffee & Kitchen
Dysh Coffee & Kitchen, at 778-780 Ecclesall Road, serves afternoon tea from midday seven days a week. There are three options, including a standard afternoon tea, plus vegetarian and vegan. The team require 24 hours notice. | Scott Merrylees
2. Jameson's Tearooms
Jameson's Tearooms, on Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, takes afternoon tea seriously. They say: "Dining in our magnificent tearoom is the ultimate culinary experience. We combine the regal elegance of Traditional Afternoon Tea with the finest cuisine Sheffield has to offer." From £18 per person up to £95 for two sharing 'Jameson's Regal Afternoon Tea' | Google
3. The Steel Cauldron
The Steel Cauldron, on Spooner Road, in Broomhill, serves its own "magical interpretation" of afternoon teas which all ages can enjoy. | National World
4. Rhubarb Shed Cafe
The Rhubarb Shed Cafe serves afternoon tea Wednesday to Sunday, and requires one week’s notice. As well as a standard afternoon tea option, there is also a vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and kid's option. Prices start at £22 for adults, and £12 for kids. | 3rd party