11 of the best places in Sheffield for an afternoon tea you need to try in 2025

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 7th Feb 2025, 09:47 BST
Updated 9th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There are few things as indulgent as afternoon tea and we have put together a list of some of the top-rated venues for you to make your booking at.

From finger sandwiches, to warm scones with clotted cream and jam, to tiers of bitesize cakes and biscuits, there’s a reason this treat dates back almost 200 years.

What better way to enjoy a winter weekend than with a cosy afternoon tea?

Here are 11 of the best afternoon tea spots in Sheffield sure to please anyone in need of a treat.

Dysh Coffee & Kitchen, at 778-780 Ecclesall Road, serves afternoon tea from midday seven days a week. There are three options, including a standard afternoon tea, plus vegetarian and vegan. The team require 24 hours notice.

Jameson's Tearooms, on Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, takes afternoon tea seriously. They say: "Dining in our magnificent tearoom is the ultimate culinary experience. We combine the regal elegance of Traditional Afternoon Tea with the finest cuisine Sheffield has to offer." From £18 per person up to £95 for two sharing 'Jameson's Regal Afternoon Tea'

Jameson's Tearooms, on Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, takes afternoon tea seriously. They say: "Dining in our magnificent tearoom is the ultimate culinary experience. We combine the regal elegance of Traditional Afternoon Tea with the finest cuisine Sheffield has to offer." From £18 per person up to £95 for two sharing 'Jameson's Regal Afternoon Tea'

The Steel Cauldron, on Spooner Road, in Broomhill, serves its own "magical interpretation" of afternoon teas which all ages can enjoy.

The Steel Cauldron, on Spooner Road, in Broomhill, serves its own "magical interpretation" of afternoon teas which all ages can enjoy.

The Rhubarb Shed Cafe serves afternoon tea Wednesday to Sunday, and requires one week’s notice. As well as a standard afternoon tea option, there is also a vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and kid's option. Prices start at £22 for adults, and £12 for kids.

4. Rhubarb Shed Cafe

The Rhubarb Shed Cafe serves afternoon tea Wednesday to Sunday, and requires one week's notice. As well as a standard afternoon tea option, there is also a vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and kid's option. Prices start at £22 for adults, and £12 for kids.

