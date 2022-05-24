With the cost of living rising ever higher, it’s becoming more and more important to save money wherever you can.
If you work with the NHS and have a valid NHS card, here’s a list of places to eat out in Sheffield that are currently offering discounts for people with them.
1. 7 Spices Balti
7 Spices Balti, Mayfair Court, 120 Gibraltar Street, Sheffield, S3 8PP. NHS offer: 10 per cent off
2. Kaspas
Kaspas, Retail Park, 4 Archer Road, Archer Drive, Sheffield, S8 0LB. NHS offer: 10 per cent off, also applies to firemen, police officers and members of the armed forces.
3. Cafe Des Amis
Cafe Des Amis, 97-99 Chesterfield Rd, Meersbrook, Sheffield, S8 0RN. NHS offer: 10 per cent off
4. Courtyard Cafe & Bar
Courtyard Cafe & Bar, 620 Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, S9 3QS. NHS offer: 15 per cent of functions, 10 per cent off food during the day.
