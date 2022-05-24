If you're an NHS staff member, you can present your NHS card at any of these establishments in Sheffield to receive a discount.

11 cafes and restaurants in Sheffield offering an NHS discount

Here’s a list of places in Sheffield that are offering a discount or special offer to anyone holding a valid NHS card.

By jimmy johnson
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 1:43 pm

With the cost of living rising ever higher, it’s becoming more and more important to save money wherever you can.

If you work with the NHS and have a valid NHS card, here’s a list of places to eat out in Sheffield that are currently offering discounts for people with them.

MORE: Asda extends its colleague discount and reinstates ‘Blue Light’ savings at all its Sheffield stores

1. 7 Spices Balti

7 Spices Balti, Mayfair Court, 120 Gibraltar Street, Sheffield, S3 8PP. NHS offer: 10 per cent off

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Kaspas

Kaspas, Retail Park, 4 Archer Road, Archer Drive, Sheffield, S8 0LB. NHS offer: 10 per cent off, also applies to firemen, police officers and members of the armed forces.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Cafe Des Amis

Cafe Des Amis, 97-99 Chesterfield Rd, Meersbrook, Sheffield, S8 0RN. NHS offer: 10 per cent off

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Courtyard Cafe & Bar

Courtyard Cafe & Bar, 620 Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, S9 3QS. NHS offer: 15 per cent of functions, 10 per cent off food during the day.

Photo: -

Photo Sales
NHSSheffieldASDA
Next Page
Page 1 of 3