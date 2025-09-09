1,000 free shots being offered by Sheffield venues - including The Cavendish and West Street Live
Over Fresher’s Week - which runs from September 20 to 25 - bars across Sheffield including the The Cavendish, Edge Bar, West Street Live and the University Arms, are giving away the free ‘baby beer’ shots to students to celebrate their move to the city.
Made with Licor 43 Original, and topped with a layer of Irish Cream, the baby beer shot looks just like a mini pint.
Yet looks aren’t everything, and the drink is far different from any craft ale, tasting more of vanilla and caramel.
Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
Called Spain’s best-kept secret and made with a secret blend of 43 ingredients, Licor 43 Original (31% abv, 70cl) is a golden liqueur known for its unique blend of natural ingredients, including vanilla, Mediterranean citrus and spices.