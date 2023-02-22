10 Sheffield restaurants enjoying rave reviews and prestigious acclaim

Sheffield has to be one of the best cities for a fabulous meal out and the proof is in the pudding for these 10 eateries who have been enjoying prestigious acclaim and wonderful reviews.
Some of these eateries can boast national nominations among the best in the country after being included in The 2022 British Restaurant Awards, the Observer Food Monthly Awards 2022 and the AA Restaurant Guide 2023.
The variety of cuisine across the city means foodies do not need to travel far to sample superbly cooked, gastronomic delights from around the world in beautiful, ambient settings.
And restaurateurs and chefs are proudly pulling in regular rave reviews for their imaginative and unique cuisine and here are 10 such wonderful venues helping to make Sheffield one of the best cities for a meal out.
1. Restaurateurs and head chefs whose Sheffield venues enjoy prestigious acclaim and rave reviews
Photo: Submitted
2. Neon Fish Seafood Restaurant, of The Park Lodge, on Archer Road, Millhouses, Sheffield
The Neon Fish Seafood Restaurant, of The Park Lodge, on Archer Road, at Millhouses, was named as the British Restaurant Awards’ Best Sheffield Restaurant. The eatery was among nine restaurants from Sheffield to be nominated for the 2022 British Restaurant Awards. The others included: Piccolo’s; Ego Mediterranean; Silversmiths; Vero Gusto; Domo Restaurant; Revolucion De Cuba; Whirlow Hall Farm and Joro.
Photo: Submitted
3. Popular Vito's Italian Restaurant, on South Road, Walkley, Sheffield
Award-winning Vito's Italian Restaurant, on South Road, Walkley, Sheffield, which has been serving up delights for three decades has become a massive hit with Google food reviewers. The restaurant specialises in top cuisine and wines from the length and breadth of Italy including Tuscany in the north and Puglia in the south. Restaurant owner Vito Ciaraolo, who is famous for a cameo role in the BBC TV series Peaky Blinders, takes great pride in this famous Sheffield eatery's popularity which was recently reflected with an average of 4.6 stars out of five based on more than 300 Google reviews.
Photo: Submitted
4. Head chef Luke French at JÖRO, based in the Krynkl shipping containers in Kelham Island, in Sheffield
One of Sheffield’s finest restaurants JÖRO was recently named in a list of the UK’s best 100 places to eat. SquareMeal’s UK Top 100 guide is the only list of its kind to exclude London’s restaurants - allowing the wider UK’s dining scene to shine. The entry for JÖRO, which is housed within the Krynkl shipping containers in Kelham Island, described JÖRO as 'refreshingly unpretentious yet exceedingly ambitious'. JÖRO was also among nine Sheffield restaurants to be nominated for the 2022 British Restaurant Awards. Head chef Luke French has also appeared as a contestant on BBC’s Great British Menu and JÖRO has also been named in the Good Food Guide.
Photo: Submitted