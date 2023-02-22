10 Sheffield restaurants enjoying rave reviews and prestigious acclaim

4 . Head chef Luke French at JÖRO, based in the Krynkl shipping containers in Kelham Island, in Sheffield

One of Sheffield’s finest restaurants JÖRO was recently named in a list of the UK’s best 100 places to eat. SquareMeal’s UK Top 100 guide is the only list of its kind to exclude London’s restaurants - allowing the wider UK’s dining scene to shine. The entry for JÖRO, which is housed within the Krynkl shipping containers in Kelham Island, described JÖRO as 'refreshingly unpretentious yet exceedingly ambitious'. JÖRO was also among nine Sheffield restaurants to be nominated for the 2022 British Restaurant Awards. Head chef Luke French has also appeared as a contestant on BBC’s Great British Menu and JÖRO has also been named in the Good Food Guide.

Photo: Submitted