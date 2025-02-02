10 of the best romantic restaurants in South Yorkshire, perfect for a Valentine's Day meal, based on reviews

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and if you’re looking to book a romantic meal there are some great restaurants in South Yorkshire.

The best romantic restaurants across Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Rotherham have been named by the restaurant booking website OpenTable, based on customer reviews.

As well as serving excellent food, these restaurants provide the perfect setting for an intimate date night, whether you’re a new couple or you’ve been married for 50 years.

They include an Argentinian steakhouse, a family-run Persian restaurant and one of South Yorkshire’s oldest Italian restaurants.

One of the restaurants boasts an impressive 4.9/5 star rating based on hundreds of reviews, with diners praising the ‘quality’ food and the ‘cosy, warm and inviting’ setting.

What’s your go-to restaurant for a romantic night out?

The Cadeby Inn is a charming historic pub and restaurant on Main Street, Cadeby, Doncaster, between Conisbrough and Sprotbrough. It has a 3.9/5 rating on OpenTable, with one diner praising the 'excellent' service and calling the food 'great and of the highest quality'.

At Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill, on Regent Street, Barnsley town centre, diners can get their meat straight from the grill and can eat as little or as much as they like, with a large selection of meats on offer. It has a 4.6/5 rating on OpenTable, with one diner writing: "I would class it as my favourite restaurant in South Yorkshire. Highly recommend it." Popular dishes include the filet mignon and the pork belly with pineapple in cinnamon.

Ponti's at Fox Valley, in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, is an Italian restaurant with an enchanting interior, complete with trees garlanded with fairy lights, which give the impression of dining in a pretty piazza. It has a 4.6/5 rating on OpenTable, with one diner writing: "Great service, great food, great afternoon. Would recommend the lobster pasta!"

Hoi Choi, on East Laith Gate, Doncaster, is a much-loved pan-Asian restaurant, serving dishes from Malaysia, Thailand, India, Japan and China. It has a 4.6/5 star rating on OpenTable, with one diner writing: "This was my third time coming, the food is 100 per cent worth coming back for over and over again. It doesn’t disappoint!"

