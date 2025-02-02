2 . Estabulo

At Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill, on Regent Street, Barnsley town centre, diners can get their meat straight from the grill and can eat as little or as much as they like, with a large selection of meats on offer. It has a 4.6/5 rating on OpenTable, with one diner writing: "I would class it as my favourite restaurant in South Yorkshire. Highly recommend it." Popular dishes include the filet mignon and the pork belly with pineapple in cinnamon. | Google Photo: Google