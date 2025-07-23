While there’s always a time for the fine-dining restaurant experience, sometimes there’s nothing better than some delicious pub grub.
Sheffield has a plethora of brilliant establishments serving up delicious meals to enjoy alongside a pint or a glass of wine.
We’ve analysed TripAdvisor reviews and picked out the 10 best-rated pubs and bars in the city for lunch and dinner. Here are the foodie spots that came out on top, and what customers had to say about their experience.
1. The Cavendish, West Street
The Cavendish on West Street has a 4.5* rating from 315 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Third visit to the Cavendish for Bottomless Brunch and each visit was absolutely spot on - the most efficient service from the staff, excellent menu choices, flowing drinks and the food is so tasty (I went for a pizza and it was so good!). Great atmosphere and will definitely be back soon!” | Tripadvisor-The Cavendish
2. The Head of Steam, Norfolk Street
The Head of Steam on Norfolk Street has a 4.4* rating from 592 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “One of the best places for a drink and food in Sheffield. Always visit when we come for the snooker. Great and friendly service from Beth and James!” | Tripadvisor-The Head of Steam
3. The Bessemer, The Fountain Precinct
The Bessemer in The Fountain Precinct has a 4.1* rating from 297 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Good food, with an adequate portion size. Nice friendly staff and clean tables. With a nice atmosphere music at a nice level, it was a nice experience. What more could you ask for?” | Tripadvisor-Lorrigal
4. Walkabout, Carver Street
Walkabout on Carver Street has a 4.4* rating from 246 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Fantastic service from the young lady Emily behind bar, attentive, was extremely helpful when sorting out children’s options for food and drinks.” | Tripadvisor-Walkabout
