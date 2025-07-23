1 . The Cavendish, West Street

The Cavendish on West Street has a 4.5* rating from 315 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Third visit to the Cavendish for Bottomless Brunch and each visit was absolutely spot on - the most efficient service from the staff, excellent menu choices, flowing drinks and the food is so tasty (I went for a pizza and it was so good!). Great atmosphere and will definitely be back soon!” | Tripadvisor-The Cavendish