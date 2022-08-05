While the weather’s still warm, why not immerse yourself in some timely cuisine - there’s nothing better than Mexican food in the heat.

Sheffield has some great restaurants and takeaways that serve Mexican food - so what are you waiting for?

The five best places to get Mexican food in Sheffield, according to Tripadvisor

Dos Amigos

Rating: 5/5

96-98 The Dale, Woodseats, Sheffield, S8 0PS.

One reviewer said: “Great service, lovely food. Will definitely be going back. The staff were friendly too. Was recommended by a friend, glad we went.”

El Paso

Rating: 4.5/5

10 Cumberland Street, Sheffield, S1 4PT.

One reviewer said: “Tasty food, lovely atmosphere & friendly and helpful staff. A really great place! Definitely would recommend it to anyone looking for a Mexican in Sheffield.”

El Toro

Rating: 4.5/5

129 Newbould Lane, Broomhill, Sheffield, S10 2PL.

One reviewer said: “We were new to this part of Sheffield and we took pot luck. We got it right! The food was well presented and tasty. The service was welcoming. Overall I would recommend the restaurant.”

Burritos Y Mas

Rating: 5/5

F1, Orchard Square, Sheffield, S1 2FB.

One reviewer said: “That first bite of the burrito, like wow, I was transcending to a land of all of the ultimate tastes! The ratio of each condiment was perfect, the bread wasn’t soggy and honestly it has to be the best and most rewarding burrito I have ever eaten.”

Amigos Mexican Kitchen

Rating: 4/5

224-230 London Road, Sheffield, S2 4LW.