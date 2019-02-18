Filming starts for vet series at Sheffield vets

A life in focus at a Sheffield veterinary surgery will be reflected on TV for a new series being made by TV production company True North for the BBC.

In a television series being made by TV production company True North for the BBC, filming at White Cross Vets on Retford Road in Handsworth started this month for the CBBC series ‘The Pets Factor’.

The series is due to air on the popular children’s channel later this year and features vets going about their day to day work – both in consultations and operations – dealing with a variety of cases from the routine to the extraordinary.

In previous series the show has covered everything from a cat that needed an abscess lancing to an emergency case of a dog that was shaking uncontrollably after eating mouldy bread. Other cases included a dog that had gobbled too many grapes, a constipated snake, a Labrador with a stick wedged in its palate and a cat with an extraordinarily long piece of grass stuck up its nose.

With 10 episodes in each series, the programme is an observational documentary animal show, where poorly pets get treated at four of the most committed and caring veterinary practices in Britain. Based in Sheffield, Bristol, Essex and London - the dynamic and diverse vet squad are on call to inspire the next generation of pet carers.

Husband and wife team Dave Hough and Cat Henstridge from White Cross Vets in Handsworth both feature on the show. Cat is well-known for her online blogs and social media posts as ‘Cat the Vet’ and Dave is the Clinic Director at the practice.

Cat said: “I know from reactions I get on my website and social media that there is a huge level of interest in what we do, and the TV programme will help to bring those stories directly to a younger audience, as well as offering exclusive behind the scenes access to everything that happens in our busy veterinary practice,” and Dave said: “We are thrilled to be showcasing the fantastic work of our dedicated and talented team.”