Feel good on the inside and outside at these Sheffield spas ahead of National Spa Week

Whether it’s finding a flattering foundation or enjoying an amazing aromatherapy massage, we all try to make ourselves feel good.

Next month marks National Spa Week, from September 10 to 17, so I’ve found some of the best places for you to unwind and, of course, treat yourself to some brilliant beauty products.

In Sheffield, you can visit Aloha Holistic Beauty, Ecclesall Road, which is run by freelance make-up artist and holistic massage therapist Samantha Justice Wheeler.

You will be spoiled for choice with the range of pampering treatments Sam offers, from facials to reflexologythere’s something to make you feel beautiful from head to toe.

Sam said: “I wanted a name for the business that translated to happiness, and Aloha means to be in unity and harmony with your real self.”

Sam likes to make her clients feel good on the inside and the outside, and so alongside giving relaxing spa treatments, she also gives bespoke make-up lessons.

Sam said: “There is no better feeling than someone doing a hazy smile and saying they are feeling rested after a treatment. I also love seeing a customer buzzing because they mastered a smokey eye and can’t wait to try it for their next night out.”

Sam, who is City and Guilds Beauty Therapy qualified and has been doing spa style holistic treatments for over 20 years, has even done the make-up for models who have appeared in music videos and on the cover of magazines.

Sam also sells a selection of organic skincare by Pinks Boutique and also cruelty-free make-up, so once she has taught you some top tricks at the salon you can go home and re-create them.

Up until September 17, Sam is offering a special two hour summer beauty package for £54.99. Call Sam for more details of the treatments which are available.

Another city-based spa, Hudson and Wood, Sharrowvale Road, have also recently launched their own range of skincare products including a White Jasmine body butter. White Jasmine is used to help improve mood and also dry skin.

In Doncaster, you can visit The Apothecary Urban Spa, Market Place, Tickhill, which is run by award-winning massage therapist Lindsey Jones.

She has developed over 20 bespoke treatments including massages, facials and manicures and pedicures.

Lindsey said: “The power of spa and beauty therapies and how they can help people to relax is something that has always interested me and I was keen to explore this with my business.”