Widow launches new better living business after family trauma

Is 2018 going pretty much the same way as 2017 ended?

Did you mutter the ‘Happy’ of ‘Happy New Year’ through gritted teeth?

If your New Year’s resolutions are already a forgotten memory, all is not lost, explains a local entrepreneur who has just launched a better living business.

Gina Shergold was widowed at just 25 when her husband, Steve, succumbed to bowel cancer aged 33, tragically leaving her with a 13 month old baby.

“At the time, I didn’t think I could really be happy again, let alone be in the position I am now where my life has moved forward from the unthinkable.

“Life won’t be the same but that doesn’t mean it can’t be good again.

“The trauma which our young family went through was searingly brutal.

“But through a number of techniques including affirmation, mindfulness and being grateful for what we have, I’ve been able to move into a really positive space and get my life back on track.”

Looking at her daughter, Esmée, a thriving, polite, playful child, it’s hard to imagine the trials that the family have overcome.

“Whenever people experience loss of any kind, whether that is the end of a relationship, a career, or the death of a loved one, staying positive can be really difficult.

“It’s easy to ruminate and think about what you had, rather than about how brilliant your life could be.

“It’s therefore a matter of huge personal satisfaction to use my experience in a positive way to share with others ways to reboot and improve their mind set.

“My little company, Fare Thee Forward, is delighted to announce its first wellbeing retreat on the weekend of February 23 to 25, 2018, held at the stunning four star coaching inn, Ye Olde Bell, which is located just off the A1 near Retford.”

She added: “I’ve called in favours from friends and have assembled an array of holistic professionals to deliver seminars and workshops on diverse subjects including hydration, essential oils, herbal remedies and mindfulness.

“The really exciting addition to the programme is the presence of a Buddhist monk, flying over from India to be with us to teach meditation. We hope the all-inclusive weekend will help you rebalance and make 2018 your best year yet.”

Gina concluded: “Very few of us lead the lives we envisaged when we were young. Happiness and heartbreak, loss and love can shape our destiny in a totally unexpected way. Everyone is responsible for their own happiness. We hope that the advice, events and products listed will assist you to create your own bright future.”