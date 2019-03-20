 Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, March 20, 2019

The Colin Yates Big Band, playing music by Count Basie orchestra , Phoenix Sports Club, Pavilion Lane, Brinsworth, Rotherham, S60 5PA, 8.30pm, tickets on the door £ 4. Free car park disabled access.

Georgie Harrison, Prosecco Club Night, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Ten things to do today

The Big Swing, with live music from Jazz Manifesto, night includes dance lessons and DJs, Chris Walker, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Quiz Night, The Bridge inn, Hollowgate, Charlton brook, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S351TZ, from 8pm. Tel. 0114 284 8321.

Open Mic Jam Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham, all welcome.

The Dronfield Probus Club, invites retired men to attend meetings at the Contact Club, Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, 9.45am for 10am start. Info, David Roe tel. 01246 415084 or visit www.dronfieldprobus.co.uk

Royal Navy Personnel, Ex RN, WRNS, Royal Marines, Stocksbridge & Deepcar branch of the RNA, 8pm. Pete Tel: 01142 887769.

Knit And Natter, St Oswald's Church, Mill Houses,Corner Of Abbey Dale and Banner Dale Roads, 10-12pm. Only during term time. Contact Sally tel. 07816 353422.

Victoria, Northern Ballet, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Standing at the Sky’s Edge, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk