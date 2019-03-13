 Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Jack T Harper, Prosecco Club Night, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

The Big Swing , with live music from Kate Peters Quartet, night includes dance lessons and DJs, Andrew Clegg, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Ten things to do today

Quiz Night, The Bridge inn, Hollowgate, Charlton brook, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S351TZ, from 8pm. Tel. 0114 284 8321.

Talking Life, Talking Art, Graves Gallery, 2-3pm, free, just turn up.

A People’s Brexit Now, Britain should leave the EU on March 29, liberating a future Labour Government from EU Single Market rules; we can trade with the EU and other countries on WTO terms if necessary. Speakers Tosh McDonald: Doncaster Councillor, former ASLEF President, Bill Greenshields: CPB, former NUT president other speaker tbc, Central United Reform Church, Norfolk Row, Sheffield, S1 2JB, 7-9pm.

Beighton WI Meeting, Limes Community Centre, Beighton, 7pm, new members welcome. Come along & enjoy an interesting & varied evening with speakers, events & much more. Tel. 07462942929.

Knit And Natter, St Oswald's Church, Mill Houses,Corner Of Abbey Dale and Banner Dale Roads, 10-12pm. Only during term time. Contact Sally tel. 07816 353422.

Shakin’ Stevens, Greatest Hits and More, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £39, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Don’t Dress for Dinner, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Cats, presented by Croft House Theatre Company, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk