 Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, January 30, 2019

Mo & John’s Session, The Gardeners Rest, Community Pub, 105 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, S3 8AT, 9pm, all players welcome.

Georgie Harrison, Prosecco Club Night, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Ten things to do today

The Big Swing, with live music from Phil Johnson backed by Pierro Tucci, Chris Walker and John Watterson, night includes dance lessons and DJs, Andrew Clegg, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Open Mic Jam Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham, all welcome.

Knit And Natter, St Oswald's Church, Mill Houses,Corner Of Abbey Dale and Banner Dale Roads, 10-12pm. Only during term time. Contact Sally tel. 07816 353422.

Free CV Advice, Friendly confidential 1-2-1 employment advice and CV writing help with our employability specialist. Meersbrook Hall, S8 9FL, 2pm. To book an appointment please call Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

La Traviata, The Royal Opera Live, Buxton Cinema, 7pm, tkts £15.50, £12.50 stu/child, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Billy Liar, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

The Worst Witch, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk

The Department of Distractions, presented by Third Angel, Studio Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk