 Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Mike Farris, Silver & Stone Album Release Tour, The Greystones, Greystones Road, Sheffield, S11 7BS, doors 8pm, tickets: £10 (adv). Box Office: tel. 0114 2665599.

The Big Swing, with live music from Nicola Farnan and Kings of Swing, night includes dance lessons and DJs, Dave Angel, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1. Free Swing Dance class for beginners from 8pm, free admission.

Ten things to do today

Jack T Harper, from Blues and soul, to swing and contemporary pop, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Open Mic Jam Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham.

Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, S7 1RU, 8.30pm. Singers nights, occasional guest nights.

Knit And Natter, St Oswald's Church, Mill Houses,Corner Of Abbey Dale and Banner Dale Roads, 10-12pm. Only during term time. Contact Sally tel. 07816 353422.

Free CV Advice, Friendly confidential 1-2-1 employment advice and CV writing help with our employability specialist. Meersbrook Hall, S8 9FL, 2pm. To book an appointment please call Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Free Tablet/Smartphone/Laptop/PC Repairs: Is your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone feeling unwell? Come and get it fixed for free at our Doctor PC clinic at Meersbrook Hall, 1-3pm. Please book an appointment by calling Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 399 1070.

Arsenic and Old Lace, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Benidorm Live, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. Wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk