 Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Colin Yates Big Band, playing popular band music with vocalist Alfie Ryan, Phoenix Sports Club, Pavillion Lane, Brinsworth, Rotherham, S60 5PA, 8.30pm, £4 otd.

Katie Stewart, Andrew Clegg, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Ten things to do today

Open Mic Jam Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham.

Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, S7 1RU, 8.30pm. Singers nights, occasional guest nights.

UNISON Doncaster District Retired Members' Section, Slide Show, The Hope Valley Line, Sheffield to Edale by Stephen Gay, Doncaster Museum and Art Gallery, Chequer Road, Doncaster. Tea/coffee and biscuits served from 10am, show to start 10.30am.

The Dronfield Probus Club, invites retired men to attend meetings at the Contact Club, Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, 9.45am for 10am start. Info, David Roe tel. 01246 415084 or visit www.dronfieldprobus.co.uk

Royal Navy Personnel, Ex RN, WRNS, Royal Marines, Stocksbridge & Deepcar branch of the RNA, 8pm. Pete Tel: 01142 887769.

Knit And Natter, St Oswald's Church, Mill Houses,Corner Of Abbey Dale and Banner Dale Roads, 10-12pm. Only during term time. Contact Sally tel. 07816 353422.

Free CV Advice, Friendly confidential 1-2-1 employment advice and CV writing help with our employability specialist. Meersbrook Hall, S8 9FL, 2pm. To book an appointment please call Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Ghost The Musical, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. Wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk