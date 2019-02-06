 Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Mahogany Newt, Greasborough Wmc, Church Street, Greasborough, S71 4DX, 8:30pm.

Karen Gilmore, Prosecco Club Night, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Ten things to do today

The Big Swing, live music from the After Hours Quintet, night includes dance lessons and DJs, Chris Walker, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Open Mic Jam Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham, all welcome.

Net4All, new section of Sheffield Concord Netball Club, for girls with special educational needs aged between 11 and 17. EIS Sheffield, 6-8pm.

Sheffield Philatelic Society, Only One Known? United Reform Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, 2pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

Eckhart Tolle Stillness Evening, All welcome at Union Street co working space, 18-20 Union Street, Sheffield, S1 2JP, 7.30pm, for shared stillness & a DVD teaching by Eckhart Tolle. We have two periods of silence, plus a video teaching by Eckhart. For some people, these evenings may help to take the sting out of stressful thinking. Suggested £3 to £5 donation, (this goes directly to cover the use of the venue). You don’t need to book to come along, and you can leave early if you wish, we usually finish at about 9.20pm. If you want to know anything else feel free to ring Iain tel. 07816905381.

The Dronfield Probus Club, invites retired men to attend meetings at the Contact Club, Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, 9.45am for 10am start. Info, David Roe tel. 01246 415084 or visit www.dronfieldprobus.co.uk

Knit And Natter, St Oswald's Church, Mill Houses,Corner Of Abbey Dale and Banner Dale Roads, 10-12pm. Only during term time. Contact Sally tel. 07816 353422.

The Killing of Sister George, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk