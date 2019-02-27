 Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Georgie Harrison, Prosecco Club Night, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

The Big Swing, with live music from The Big Easy, night includes dance lessons and DJs, Andrew Clegg, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Ten things to do today

Quiz Night, The Bridge Inn, Hollowgate, Charlton brook, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S351TZ, from 8pm. Tel. 0114 284 8321.

Open Mic Jam Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham, all welcome.

Life Drawing, this course aims to help beginner and intermediate participants build confidence by providing tips and techniques to help represent the figure on paper. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 4-6pm, £75. For more information and to book tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Introduction to the Human Figure, in oils, Working directly from clothed life models you will create sketches focusing on composition and proportions then use these to inspire your oil paintings. During 3 sessions you will develop various painting skills and create two paintings. Plenty of one to one guidance. Suitable for all abilities. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6-8.30pm, £90. For more information and to book tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

All My Sons, by Arthur Miller presented by Midland Players, University of Sheffield Drama Studio, Glossop Road, 7.30pm. Tickets £10, £8 conc. Tel. 07928 276 383. www.midlandplayers.co.uk, via tickets@midlandplayers.co.uk

Saturday Night Fever, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk

An Evening with Gary Lineker The Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Hang, by Debbie Tucker Green, Studio Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk