 Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, February 20, 2019

The Colin Yates Big Band, in concert, The Phoenix Sports Club, Pavilion Lane, Brinsworth, Rotherham, S60 5PA, 8.30-10.30pm, tkts £4 otd, free car park, disabled access.

Jack T Harper, Prosecco Club Night, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Ten things to do today

The Big Swing, with live music from Jenny Smith, night includes dance lessons and DJs, Andrew Clegg, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Discovery Day, Dinosaurs, Weston Park Museum, Sheffield, 12-3pm, £2 suggested donation, just turn up.

Bite Size Oil Painting, Still Life, Create a still life in oils- suitable for beginners and more experienced students. All materials are supplied- just please bring some old clothes to paint in! The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 1-4pm, £19. For more information and to book tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

The Dronfield Probus Club, invites retired men to attend meetings at the Contact Club, Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, 9.45am for 10am start. Info, David Roe tel. 01246 415084 or visit www.dronfieldprobus.co.uk

Great Britain, by Richard Bean, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 7pm, tkts £8, £5 child. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Bing Live! Bing goes to the Theatre, Buxton Opera House, tkts and info, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

West Side Story, Chesterfield Studios, The Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £17.70, £14.20 conc. tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Rapunzel, a Tangled Panto presented by WEADS, Walkley Ebenezer Methodist Church, Greenhow St, Walkley, Sheffield, S6 3TP, 7.15pm, (sat mat 2.15pm), tickets £5, £3 child, refreshments during the interval are included, contact Sue Mackley tel. 0114 2680052. You can also find us on Facebook & Twitter @weadspanto