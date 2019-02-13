 Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, February 13, 2019

Dee Dee, Prosecco Club Night, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

The Big Swing, with live music from the Bob Ludlam Band. Night includes dance lessons and DJs, Dave Angel, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Ten things to do today

Talking Life, Talking Art, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, 2-3pm, free, donations welcome, just turn up.

Evening Talk, The Universe of Leonardo in Twelve Drawings with Martin Kemp, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, 6.30-8pm, £5, please book in advance at www.museums-sheffield.org.uk/tickets

Talking Life, Talking Art, Graves Gallery, Sheffield, 2-3pm, free, just turn up.

Beighton WI Meeting, Limes Community Centre, Beighton, 7pm, new members welcome. Come along & enjoy an interesting & varied evening with speakers, events & much more. Tel. 07462942929.

Knit And Natter, St Oswald's Church, Mill Houses,Corner Of Abbey Dale and Banner Dale Roads, 10-12pm. Only during term time. Contact Sally tel. 07816 353422.

Secondary Cause of Death, by Peter Gordon, presented by Ecclesall Theatre Company, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, Sheffield, S11 7PP, 7.30pm, tickets £7, £5 senior citizens, (Tuesday only), available on the door or from www.sivtickets.com

How the Other Half Loves, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

The Mousetrap, by Agatha Christie, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk