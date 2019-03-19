 Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Sally Doherty, Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz, chilled easy listening, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Bingo Evening, The Bridge Inn, Hollowgate, Charlton Brook, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S351TZ. Tel. 0114 284 8321.

Ten things to do today

Big Jim’s Tuesday Night Quiz, long standing general knowledge quiz with the chance of winning £100 jackpot. £20 bar tab plus other prizes. Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, Sheffield, 9.15ish start. Tel. 0114 2322100.

Bingo & Games Night, with Jamie B, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 8.30pm. Tel. 01444539476.

Sheffield Photographic Society, Sheffield-based freelance lifestyle photographer Danielle Richardson will tell us about her own personal approach to this style of photography with “Breaking the Mould of Kids Photography – Please Don’t Smile” (D), St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.50pm prompt, visitors welcome, £4.

UNISON Rotherham Retired Members Section, Railways in a Cornish Landscape by Stephen Gay, Downs Row, off Moorgate Street, Rotherham, doors 10.30am for tea/coffee and biscuits, presentation 11am.

Sheffield Insight Meditation Group, Central Sheffield, Quaker Meeting House, 7.15pm, all welcome, no cost, contributions to room hire invited. More info. www.sheffieldinsightmeditation.org.uk e-mail sghsg2009@googlemail.com

Victoria, Northern Ballet, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Standing at the Sky’s Edge, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Fitness Classes, for adults with autism and learning disabilities, run by a specialist instructor with experience in supporting people with disabilities. Come along and meet new people and have fun in a friendly, sociable and supportive environment. Ponds Forge, Sheaf Street, Sheffield, S1 2BP, 1.15-2.15pm), £3.75 for first 12, then £6 after. If you would like to find out more contact Kirsty Fields, tel. 07581627651 or email accessfitness@autismplus.co.uk