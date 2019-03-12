 Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, March 12, 2019

CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, are meeting at the Red Deer, Pit Street for a Pub of the month award. Presentation will take place at 9pm.

Sally Doherty, Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz, chilled easy listening, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Ten things to do today

Open Mic, St. Ann's Club, Deepcar, S26 2QQ, 8.15pm, free entry. Run by Martin from The Venue Folk Club, all genres welcome. Bar and PA available on the night.

Bradfield Walkers are Welcome, Great Sheffield Flood Anniversary Walk led by Malcolm Nunn, Part 2, start at 10.30am from Malin Bridge Supertram Terminus to Damflask Reservoir, Loxley Valley, arriving around 1pm, free but donation appreciated to cover costs of insurance and admin. Tel. 2337463.

Sheffield Photographic Society, Members’ Print Competition - Round 3. Judged by Robert Helliwell, St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.50pm prompt, visitors welcome, £4.

Dementia Friendly Museum Cafe, Weston Park Museum, 1.30-3.30pm, free, just turn up.

Here Come The Girls, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £31.50, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Buxton Adventure Festival, Simon Yates and Mick Fowler, No Easy Way, Arts Centre, Buxton, 7.30pm, tkts £17.50, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Don’t Dress for Dinner, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Cats, presented by Croft House Theatre Company, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk