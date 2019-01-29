 Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, January 29, 2019

Michael Newman, live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz, chilled easy listening, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

All Night Requests, with DJ G, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham.

Ten things to do today

Family Quiz Night, The Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

Big Jim’s Tuesday night quiz; long standing general knowledge quiz with the chance of winning £100 jackpot. £20 bar tab plus other prizes. 9.15ish start. Tel. 0114 2322100.

Sheffield Photographic Society, Members’ Print Competition - Round 3. Judged by Sally Sallett ARPS AFIAP CPAGB BPE3* of Wakefield Camera Club. (P). St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.50pm prompt, visitors £4.

Free Computer Class, Come along to learn how to be safe online, to search for work, to shop, to obtain health advice and more! A team of tutors will be available to help you. Refreshments provided. Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL, 1-4pm. Please book a session by calling Matthew at Heeley Trust, tel. 0114 399 1070. (Brought to you by the Sheffield Digital Inclusion Project - funded by Sheffield City Council and delivered by Heeley Trust). Visit our website at www.sheffieldonline.net

Tea And Talk, Improve your everyday English through conversation, maybe English is not your first language but you speak a little. Gain confidence in speaking everyday English. Broomhill Community Library, 10 Taptonville Road, Sheffield, S10 5BR, 1-2.30pm. Light refreshments provided, bring own lunch if required. Improve your everyday speaking skills. Learn common English expressions. Make new friends. Share your culture. Get ready for your IELTS. Info. tel. 0114 2734276. Email activities@broomhill-library.org.uk

Billy Liar, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

The Worst Witch, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk

The Department of Distractions, presented by Third Angel, Studio Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk