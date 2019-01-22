 Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, January 22, 2019

Steve Delaney, West 10 Wine Bar, Fulwood Road, Sheffield, 8.30-11.30pm, free entry.

Sally Doherty, live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz, chilled easy listening, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Ten things to do today

The Folk Train, have a great night out on the Hope Valley railway line, enjoy live folk music on the train to and from Sheffield and a musical evening at The Rambler Country House Hotel (real ale and good food). 1914 (7.14 pm) train from Sheffield to Edale. www.folktrain.org.uk

Vinyl Tribute Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham.

Hallam Probus Club, Through Kirton Tunnel - A railway journey from Retford to Cleethorpes by Stephen Gay, Tapton Hall, Shore Lane, Broomhill, Sheffield, doors 10am for tea/coffee and biscuits, slide show starts 10.30am.

Sheffield Photographic Society, Wildlife photographer Mike Watson visits us to talk about “Wildlife Photography Techniques” concentrating on field craft rather than post processing. Mike is a tour leader for Wild Images. (D). St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.50pm prompt, visitors £4.

The Queen of Spades, The Royal Opera Live, Buxton Cinema, 6.45pm, tkts £15.50, £12.50 stu/child, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Martin Barre Band, An Evening of Tull Classics with Martin’s Solo Music, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £22.50, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Arsenic and Old Lace, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Benidorm Live, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk