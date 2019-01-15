 Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, January 15, 2019

Michael Newman, Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Vinyl Tribute Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham.

Family Quiz Night, The Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

Sheffield Photographic Society, Our own Colin New provides a commentary on the accepted images from the 2018 London Salon Exhibition. (D). St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.50pm prompt, visitors £4.

Friends of Wortley Hall Gardens, talk by Barry Tylee about the History of Radical Gardening, meet at the Hall at 7.30pm, all welcome, admission £2.50, free for friends of Wortley Hall Gardens. If you are interested contact Julie tel. 0114 2830613 or Barry tel. 0114 2830056.

Evening Pottery, For the complete beginner, this course explores the basics of hand-built ceramics through a variety of techniques and intricate decorating practices. As well as being a good starting point for working with clay, this course is an excellent introduction for those interested in exploring sculptural techniques and for throwers interested in improving their carving and alteration skills. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-9pm, £198. For more information and to book tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Sheffield Insight Meditation Group, Central Sheffield, Quaker Meeting House, 7.15pm, all welcome, no cost, contributions to room hire invited. More info. www.sheffieldinsightmeditation.org.uk e-mail sghsg2009@googlemail.com

Free Computer Class, Come along to learn how to be safe online, to search for work, to shop, to obtain health advice and more! A team of tutors will be available to help you. Refreshments provided. Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL, 1-4pm. Please book a session by calling Matthew at Heeley Trust, tel. 0114 399 1070. (Brought to you by the Sheffield Digital Inclusion Project - funded by Sheffield City Council and delivered by Heeley Trust). Visit our website at www.sheffieldonline.net

Alistair Lee & The Brit Rock Film, Buxton Adventure Festival, Arts Centre, Buxton, 7.30pm, tkts £17.50, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Ghost The Musical, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk