 Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Vishten, The Greystones, Greystones Road, Sheffield, S11 7BS, doors 8pm. Tickets: £13. Box Office: tel. 0114 2665599.

Michael Newman, Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz, chilled easy listening, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Ten things to do today

Big Jim’s Tuesday Night Quiz, long standing general knowledge quiz with the chance of winning £100 jackpot. £20 bar tab plus other prizes. Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, Sheffield, 9.15ish start. Tel. 0114 2322100.

Chapeltown and Ecclesfield Townswomen’s Guild, Chapeltown Methodist Church, 2pm. The speaker this week will be talking about Coughs and Sneezes Spread Diseases. Visitors/new members always welcome. For further details tel. 01142 458837.

Sheffield Photographic Society, Fine art black and white photographer Dave Butcher pays us a return visit to give his latest lecture on darkroom prints, City Light (P), St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.50pm prompt, visitors welcome £4.

Snack and Chat, meeting, consists of a light lunch being served of soup, bread roll and pudding and tea/coffee, £2.20. Stanwood Methodist Church, Stanwood Drive, S6 5HZ, 12-1.30pm, everyone is welcome.

Sheffield Insight Meditation Group, Central Sheffield, Quaker Meeting House, 7.15pm, all welcome, no cost, contributions to room hire invited. More info. www.sheffieldinsightmeditation.org.uk e-mail sghsg2009@googlemail.com

Healing Rooms, Troubled? In pain? Drop in anytime, Hillsborough Arena, S6 4HA, 10.30-12pm, all welcome.

The Killing of Sister George, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Blood Brothers, by Willy Russell, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk