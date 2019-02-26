 Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, February 26, 2019

Sally Doherty, Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz, chilled easy listening, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

The Folk Train, have a great night out on the Hope Valley railway line, enjoy live folk music on the train to and from Sheffield and a musical evening at The Rambler Country House Hotel (real ale and good food). 1914 (7.14 pm) train from Sheffield to Edale. www.folktrain.org.uk

Ten things to do today

Bingo Evening, The Bridge inn, Hollowgate, Charlton brook, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S351TZ. Tel. 0114 284 8321.

Sheffield Photographic Society, Our final Members’ Evening this season features John Beadman and John Scholey. (DP), St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.50pm prompt, visitors welcome £4.

Beyond First Impressions, with Janice Speddings, If you want to know a Caravaggio from a Cassatt or a Rossetti from a Rubens; if you have ever felt out of your comfort zone when you visit an art gallery; if you would like to learn how to ‘read’ a painting; if you would like to know more about the lives and times of some famous artists this is the course for you. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 10-12pm, £65, (5wks). For more information and to book tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Evening Talk, The Illusions of Leonardo, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, 6.30-8pm, £5, please book in advance at www.museums-sheffield.org.uk/tickets

Evening Sculpture, short course, Heads and Shoulders, Ideal for new or experienced potters who want to make a sculptural piece, whether a more abstract piece of work or a figure with your own personal style. The piece will then be decorated using slip and glazed. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-9pm, £95. For more information and to book tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Children’s Writers North, Interested in writing for children? Come and join our friendly group who meet at Bank Street Arts, Bank Street, S1. We are a group of practising writers whose work is aimed at children and/or young people. For more details see out website www.childrenswritersnorth.co.uk or contact Sue on sue@childrenswritersnorth.co.uk.

Bolsover WI Meeting, Bolsover Parish Rooms, 7.30pm. Members can join for a year or try a taster session. Contact bolsoverwi@gmail.com for more information.

Saturday Night Fever, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk

An Evening with Gary Lineker The Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk