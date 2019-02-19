 Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Michael Newman,Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz, chilled easy listening, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Bingo Evening, The Bridge inn, Hollowgate, Charlton brook, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S351TZ. Tel. 0114 284 8321.

Ten things to do today

Big Jim’s Tuesday Night Quiz, long standing general knowledge quiz with the chance of winning £100 jackpot. £20 bar tab plus other prizes. Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, Sheffield, 9.15ish start. Tel. 0114 2322100.

Friends of Wortley Hall Gardens, talk by Brian Robinson about the beginnings of the Co-operative movement, meet at Wortley Hall, 7.30pm. All welcome, admission £2.50, free for friends of Wortley Hall Gardens. If you are interested contact Julie tel. 0114 2830613 or Barry tel. 0114 2830056.

Sheffield Photographic Society, 8 for 10. This popular evening gives us the chance to see the work of 8 of our members who will each show pictures for 10 minutes. (DP), St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.50pm prompt, visitors welcome £4.

Discovery Day, Dinosaurs, Weston Park Museum, Sheffield, 12-3pm, £2 suggested donation, just turn up.

Gaelforce Dance, The Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £26.70 tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Don Quixote, The Royal Ballet Live, Buxton Cinema, 7.15pm, tkts £15.50, £12.50 stu/child, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

West Side Story, Chesterfield Studios, The Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £17.70, £14.20 conc. tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Rocky Horror Show, by Richard O’Brien, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk