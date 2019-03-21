 Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, March 21, 2019

Jo Mansfield, The Victoria, Stubley Lane, Dronfield, Derbyshire, S18 1PE, 9pm, all welcome. Tel. 01246 412117.

Simon Peat, Jazz/Blues Lounge, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Ten things to do today

Jazz Montuno, Charlotte Branson, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Castleton Historical Society, The Hope Valley Line, Sheffield to Edale by Stephen Gay, Castleton Methodist Church, Buxton Road, Castleton, Hope Valley, doors 7pm for 7.30pm. Everyone most welcome, £3 including refreshments.

Matlock Railway Club, Gothic Warehouse, Cromford Wharf, 7.30pm. Railways of the Peak District, Speaker Les Nixon. Non members welcome, details tel. 07900244913.

Hillsborough and Owlerton Local History Group, History of Sheffield Hospitals by Mary Garside, Hillsborough Sports Arena, Hillsborough Park, S6 4HA, 7.45pm, £2 for visitors, tel. 2863017.

Dementia Café, run by the Alzheimer’s Society, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High Street, 10-12pm. A relaxed and friendly meeting place for people with memory problems and dementia, their family and friends giving an opportunity to obtain advice and support from professionals. Further information tel. 0114 2768414.

Work-Shop, Job Club, free and friendly support to help you search and apply for work. Foxhill Forum, 31-33 Wolfe Road, S6 1BT, drop-in between 12-4pm. Andrew tel. 0114 2315522.

Lil’ Jimmy Reed, with Bob Hall & Hilary Blythe, Arts Centre, Buxton, 7.30pm, tkts £16, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Victoria, Northern Ballet, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk