 Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, March 14, 2019

Swan Song, The Victoria, Stubley Lane, Dronfield, Derbyshire, S18 1PE, 9pm, all welcome. Tel. 01246 412117.

Katie Stewart, Prosecco Club Night, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Ten things to do today

Fusion Inusual, fronted by Sophie Henderson, Replay, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Sheffield Philatelic Society Meeting, Daphne & Robert McMillan, YPA Distinguish Philatelists, United Reformed Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, 7.15-9.30pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

Historical Association, Sheffield Branch, How did Martin Luther King Change America? lecture by Prof. Tony Badger (HA National President), Held at the Lecture Theatre. Grayson Building. Birkdale School. Oakholme Road. Sheffield S10 3DH, (use the gate on Ashdell Road), 7.30pm, membership £15 per annum or £5 per lecture new members welcome. Follow us on Facebook.

Inspired by Leonardo, Evening Talk: Leonardo, A Life, Drawing, Millennium Gallery, 6.30-8pm, £5, please book in advance via museums-sheffield.org.uk/tickets

Ben Fogle, Tales From The Wilderness, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £28, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Scummy Mummies, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 8pm, tkts £15. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Stewart Francis, Into the Punset Farewll Tour, Buxton Opera House, info. And tickets tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Don’t Dress for Dinner, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk