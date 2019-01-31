 Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, January 31, 2019

Tin Soldiers, Sam O’Hara, Ralph Salt and his band, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 9pm, free admission. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

Dee Dee, musical entertainment at the Jazz/Blues lounge, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Ten things to do today

Original Band Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham. Offering a chance for some of South Yorkshire's hottest new talent to showcase their skills.

Holmhirst Art Group, vacancies, any ability welcome, Holmhirst Methodist Church, Holmhirst Road, Woodseats, Sheffield, 2-4pm. For further info contact Peter tel. 01142 869786/07855755151.

Concert with Kevin Grunill, or guest organist playing the Compton Cinema Organ, Astoria Centre, Barugh Green, Barnsley, S75 1JT, 1pm. Tel. 07944 566972.

Aladdin, presented by Grenoside Pantomime, Grenoside Community Centre, Main Street, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PR, 7.30pm, tkts £8, £6 kids/conc, £25 family ticket (2+2), tel. 0114 2468937 to book.

I’m Not Running, NT LIve, Buxton Cinema, 7pm, tkts £15.50, £12.50 stu/child, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Billy Liar, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

The Worst Witch, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk

The Department of Distractions, presented by Third Angel, Studio Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk