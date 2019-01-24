 Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, January 24, 2019

Simon Peat, Jazz/Blues lounge, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Jam Night with Chris Firminger & The TwoJays - White Lion, Heeley, 9pm, free entry.

Ten things to do today

Jack T Harper, Pierro Tucci, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Live at Maida Vale, The Score, covers band, Maida Vale, West Street, Sheffield, 8-10pm, free entry. Followed by Mod For It at Maida Vale DJ's 10pm-Late, playing soul, motown, northern soul, 2 tone, 70's/80's pop/rock classics, new wave, Britpop classics and more.

Matlock Railway Club, Crich Tramway Village, speakers Frank Bagshaw & Andrew Willis, Gothic Warehouse, Cromford Wharf, 7.30pm, non members welcome, details tel. 07900 244 913.

Sheffield Philatelic Society, Trinidad and Tobago. United Reform Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, 7.15pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

The Sheffield Woodturning Club, meets at the Wood Lane Countryside Centre, Stannington, S6 5HE, full programme details and all other information may be found on the website: www.sheffieldwoodturningclub.org.uk. We look forward to welcoming new faces, juniors need to be over 11 years.

Spotlight Comedy Club, 15th Birthday Special! Steve Shanyaski, Harriet Dyer, Paul Jacobs, Anthony J. Brown, The Winding Wheel Theatre, Holywell St, Chesterfield, S41 7SA, doors 7.30pm, 8pm, £13.70 otd. £11.70 adv. £/8.70 student price, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Arsenic and Old Lace, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Benidorm Live, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk