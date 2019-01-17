 Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, January 17, 2019

CubaVida Duo, headed up by Jesus Moreau Batallan, Jack T Harper Duo, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Katie Stewart, Blues & Jazz night, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Ten things to do today

Student Unsigned Band Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham.

Music/General Knowledge Quiz, and Bingo. Beer vouchers and cash prizes to be won, The Hollin Bush, Hollinsend Rd, Sheffield, from 9pm. Come and join the fun.

IndiGo Indie Disco, live bands, Maida Vale, Sheffield, 9pm, free entry.

Hillsborough and Owlerton Local History Group, meet at the Hillsborough Sports Arena Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, S6 4HA, 7.45pm in the Seminar Room. Our speaker is Graham C. Sykes MBA and the topic is The Forgotten Blitz, Sheffield 1916, (the night the baby killers came). Non members admission £2.

Historical Association, Sheffield Branch, Soviet History after the Soviet Union; New Understandings of Stalin and his Legacy, a lecture by Dr. Miriam Dobson (University of Sheffield), The Lecture Theatre, Grayson Building, Birkdale School, Oakholme Road, Sheffield, S10 3DH, 7.30pm. Annual Membership £15 or £5 per lecture. New members welcome. Follow us on Facebook.

Dementia Café, run by the Alzheimer’s Society, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High Street, 10-12pm. A relaxed and friendly meeting place for people with memory problems and dementia, their family and friends giving an opportunity to obtain advice and support from professionals. Further information tel. 0114 2768414.

Concert with Kevin Grunill, or guest organist playing the Compton Cinema Organ, Astoria Centre, Barugh Green, Barnsley, S75 1JT, 1pm. Tel. 07944 566972.

Ghost The Musical, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk