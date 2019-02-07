 Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, February 7, 2019

Secrets that Kill Us, Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham, 8.30pm, free entry.

Comedy Club, Rob Rouse, Jack Carroll, Chris Copestake, Anthony J. Brown, The Courtyard, 135B Bawtry Rd, Wickersley, Rotherham, S66 2BW, 8pm, tkts £10. Tel. 01246 813713.

Ten things to do today

Simon Peat, Jazz/Blues Lounge, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Shaun McCloughlin & Shaun Ward, joining the two Shaun’s will Be Darren Ford and Piero Tucci (Boy on a Dolphin), Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 9.30pm, The Djangonauts, 8pm. Free admission.

Gin School, Asian Inspirations, The Devonshire, Devonshire St, Sheffield, S3, 7-9pm, £25 per person, spaces are limited so booking is essential. Tel. 0114 2808222 or email bookings@thedevonshiresheffield.co.uk and quote GINSCHOOL1 to book.

Matlock Railway Club, Gothic Warehouse, Cromford Wharf, 7.30pm. Meeting Topics, Britain’s Railways Home Front 44-45. Non members welcome, details tel. 07900 244913.



Historical Association, Sheffield Branch, South Yorkshire Mining Villages: The History of the Region's Former Coal-Mining Communities. A lecture by Prof. Mel Jones (Sheffield Hallam University). Held at the Lecture Theatre. Grayson Building. Birkdale School. Oakholme Road. Sheffield S10 3DH, (use the gate on Ashdell Road), 7.30pm, membership £15 per annum or £5 per lecture new members welcome. Follow us on Facebook.

The Isle of Brimsker, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 1pm & 6pm, tkts £7, £6 conc. Carers go free. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Good Dog, Studio Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, by C S Lewis adapted by Glyn Robbins presented by Hallam '89 Theatre Club, Sheffield University Drama Studio, 7.30pm, (Saturday 5.30pm). Tickets £9, £7 conc. tel. 0114 2335333 or 2303718 or by e-mail fromdavid@dnhague.f9.co.uk or www.eventbrite.co.uk