 Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, February 28, 2019

Craig Deegan, The Victoria, Stubley Lane, Dronfield, Derbyshire, S18 1PE, 9pm, all welcome. Tel. 01246 412117.

Katie Stewart, Blues & Jazz night, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm. free admission.

Ten things to do today

Jack T Harper Duo, Sophie Pennington Edwards, accompanied by Piero Tucci and Pete Watt, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Sheffield Philatelic Society, President's evening. United Reform Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, 7.15pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

Stannington Brass Band Open Rehearsal, Knowle Top Methodist Church Schoolroom, Stannington Road, 8pm. StanningtonBrassBand@btinternet.com

Evening Life Drawing, Drawing from a life model. Bookable as a course or individual classes. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-8.30pm, £70/£15. For more information and to book tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Artist Talk, Linda Benedict-Jones, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, 6pm, £5, please book in advance at www.museums-sheffield.org.uk/tickets

Wilko Johnson, with special guest Glenn Tilbrook, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £33.50, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Spotlight Comedy Club, The Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, 8pm, tkts. tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Medea Electronica, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 7.30pm, tkts £12, £10 conc, £8 student. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk