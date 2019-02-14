 Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, February 14, 2019

Katie Stewart, Blues & Jazz Night, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Valentine’s Latino Fiesta, Valentine’s Tapas, Delsena, Piero Tucci, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7pm, free admission. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

Original Band Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham. Offering a chance for some of South Yorkshire's hottest new talent to showcase their skills.

Sheffield Philatelic Society, Members night - 8 sheets no rules competition. United Reform Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, 7.15pm. Visitors welcome. For more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

Epilepsy Action Sheffield, Branch Meeting, where people affected by epilepsy can meet, find mutual support and basic advice about epilepsy. Open to all people affected by or interested in epilepsy. We start the meeting with our Annual General Meeting to receive reports and elect the branch officials. We will also briefly look to the year ahead. This is followed by Professor Markus Reuber of the University of Sheffield Medical School and Sheffield Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust where he is a consultant specialising in epilepsy and Non-Epileptic Attack Disorder. Patients with the latter condition have seizures that look very similar to epileptic seizures. However, their causes and treatment are different. The little understood disorder is just as disabling as epilepsy. Patients can have both epileptic and non-epileptic seizures. There will be time to chat, individually and/or as a group and ask questions. All welcome. Quaker Meeting House, 10 St James' Street, Sheffield, S1 2EW, 7.30-9pm. Disabled access. free, but donations welcome, £1 suggested. Contact: Duncan tel. 0114 2352197, David tel. 0114 2302151, Maureen tel. 0114 2967892 or email info@epilepsy-sheffield.org.uk www.epilepsy-sheffield.org.uk

The Sheffield Woodturning Club, meets at the Wood Lane Countryside Centre, Stannington, S6 5HE, full programme details and all other information may be found on the website: www.sheffieldwoodturningclub.org.uk. We look forward to welcoming new faces, juniors need to be over 11 years.

Cloudbusting, performing the music of Kate Bush, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £20.50-£22.50, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

An Evening with Kim Woodburn, The Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £22.70 tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Secondary Cause of Death, by Peter Gordon, presented by Ecclesall Theatre Company, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, Sheffield, S11 7PP, 7.30pm, tickets £7, £5 senior citizens, (Tuesday only), available on the door or from www.sivtickets.com

How the Other Half Loves, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk