 Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, March 18, 2019

Michael Newman, cool mix of classic, contemporary and popular songbook favourites, why not request your favourite? Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Acoustic Folk Session, Dinnington Rugby Club, Lodge Lane, Dinnington, S25 2PB, 8pm. We welcome musicians, singers, cloggers and storytellers. The club welcomes your custom at the bar and there’s food at half time. Come and check us out. For more details, Wendy tel. 01909 568270.

Ten things to do today

Bikers Night, Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

Monday Quiz Night, The Albion, London Road, Sheffield, S2, 9pm, costs just 50p to enter, despite the high-stakes prizes. Any team scoring full marks wins a cash prize, plus the winning team wins a £30 bar tab.

Gin & Jam Night, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 8pm onwards.

Community Craft Group, The Unity Centre, St Leonards Road, Rotherham, S65 19D, 10-12pm. Refreshment and snack included, Adults and children are welcome, Cost £3 per session. We look forward to welcoming you soon. If you would like more information please call Zoe tel. 07866401976 or zoegreen06@hotmail.co.uk

Stained Glass Classes, Walkley Community Centre, 7A Fir Street, S6 3TG. All equipment provided, covering Tiffany, leaded, fusing, painting and other techniques. All abilities welcome, no previous experience necessary, with 1:1 for beginners. Groups are small, very sociable and refreshments provided. Centre has ample car parking, disabled access and on bus routes 95 and 52. Bespoke day workshops and taster sessions available too. For further information, please contact Natasha tel. 07726963827 or email natashasglassroom@gmail.com

Art & Watercolours, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 10.30am. To book tel. 0114 2838692.

Making Space, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £7, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Standing at the Sky’s Edge, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk